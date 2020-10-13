Crackdown on profiteers and hoarders kicks off in South and East districts

Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Irshad Sodhar and DC East Muhammad Ali Shah took action against profiteers and hoarders on Monday. Many milk, meat and vegetable shops, which were found selling commodities at prices higher than the government’s prescribed rates, were inspected and fined.

According to details shared by the DC South office, a few shopkeepers were arrested in the Khadda Market for selling milk and fruits at higher rates. “Three profiteers were arrested and sent to jail for a day,” said Sodhar, adding that fines totalling Rs90,000 were also imposed in different areas of the district.

According to the details shared by the commissioner office, two milk sellers were fined Rs15,000 in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, three were fined Rs14,000 in Ferozabad, four were fined Rs10,000 each in Gulzar-e-Hijri and Jamshed Quarters.

A vegetable seller was fined Rs2,000 in Ferozabad for violating the prices issued by the commissioner office. Two grocery stores were fined Rs5,000 in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and one was fined Rs3,000 in Ferozabad.

A total of eight milk retailers were fined on Sunday, of whom two were fined Rs10,000 in Ferozabad, one was fined Rs20,000 in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, three were fined Rs15,000 in Gulzar-e-Hijr and two were fined Rs10,000 in Jamshed Quarters. Two grocery stores were fined Rs50,000 each in Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

On Sunday, Karachi Commissioner Sohail Rajput had directed all deputy commissioners to

effectively enforce prices fixed by the city administration and the government. The commissioner had directed the deputy commissioners to clamp down on profiteers and hoarders causing a price hike.

Chairing a meeting at his office to review steps taken by the city administration to provide essential food items on fixed prices, Rajput said there was a need to take effective measures to control fixed prices and take action against profiteers and hoarders without any

leniency.

The meeting also reviewed the performance of the market committee and discussed various steps to improve its functioning. The role of middlemen and retailers was also discussed in the meeting and it was decided that as middlemen and retails had an important role in determining the prices of essential commodities, action should also be taken against them.