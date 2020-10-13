CM has all powers and resources under 18th amendment, claims Mustafa Kamal

Some political and anti-peace elements want to destroy the peace of Karachi by using linguistic and religious cards, but the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) will not allow such conspiracies against the country to succeed.

PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said this on Sunday while addressing a public meeting in the North Nazimabad neighbourhood’s Shadman Town area, where a large number of locals were in attendance.

Kamal claimed that after the 18th amendment to the constitution of the country was passed, the chief minister of Sindh withheld all the powers and resources. “We demand that all the powers and resources be devolved to grassroots level, and that the population of the city be recounted correctly and in a transparent manner,” he said, adding that even the chief justice estimated Karachi’s population to be 30 million.

The PSP chief said the Sindh government had received Rs807 billion under the head of the National Financial Commission (NFC) share in the last financial year and Rs1.017 trillion this year.

“But the funds were not transferred to the districts and cities, so we demand that a provincial financial commission be launched along the pattern of the NFC.”

He claimed that the PSP is the only party that has solutions to Karachi’s problems, saying that since its inception, the party has been highlighting the city’s issues and proposing workable solutions to the public’s woes.

Criticising the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, he said that 35-year-old political parties have been unsuccessfully trying to keep their politics alive.

“Both parties are two sides of the same coin and want linguistic riots in the province. But from Karachi to Kashmore, people have rejected the Sindhi and Mohajir cards.”