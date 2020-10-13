Zimbabwe delegates visit Safe City Authority

LAHORE: The five-member delegation from Zimbabwe visited the Safe City Authority on Monday where it was briefed about the team’s travel from airport to the hotel and then to the bio secure bubble.

They were also briefed about the security personnel that the district government plans to depute during the Zimbabwe team’s stay in the city. All the security arrangements in Lahore as well as Rawalpindi have been completed. The visiting team will be housed under Army’s security which will be supported by police and other security officials.

In Rawalpindi, the visiting team will be given a security blanket during their practice sessions at Pindi Club’s army ground.

The delegation saw security measures through CCTV cameras at the civil secretariat and met officers of the Punjab Home Department. Zimbabwe’s security team termed the arrangements in Pakistan satisfactory.

Earlier, the delegation visited the venues and expressed satisfaction over bio-secure arrangements at Gaddafi Stadium. The delegation will travel to Islamabad on Tuesday and inspect the bio-secure arrangements at Pindi Cricket Stadium and also the security arrangements.