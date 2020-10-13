Sarfaraz helps Sindh beat Balochistan

RAWALPINDI: Sarfaraz Ahmed and Hassan Khan’s late charge earned Sindh a six-wicket win against Balochistan in the National T20 Cup match following a see-saw battle for ascendency at the Pindi Stadium here Sunday.

The pair added 51 runs off just 22 deliveries for the sixth wicket to make sure Sindh stay in the hunt for a place in the semi-finals.

Set to score 174 for the win, Sindh were left in tight corner requiring 53 off last 29 balls when pair combined in a sparkling 51-run partnership to ensure win with five deliveries and four wickets in hand.

Sarfaraz smashed six fours and a six in his blistering 28-ball 44 with Hassan continuing his impressive show with the bat and returned not out on 28 that he had scored at a strike rate of 200. The 21-year-old struck six and two fours, a day after scoring 15-ball 36 that played a crucial role in setting up Sindh’s three-wicket win over rivals Central Punjab.

Sindh’s 174-run chase got off to a wobbly start as Khurram Manzoor, their highest run-getter in the tournament, was caught behind on the second ball. His opening partner Sharjeel Khan, who made 17 off 22, followed him back to the hut on the penultimate ball of the power play, which reduced Sindh to 34-2.

Asad Shafiq (30 off 24) and Azam Khan (27 off 14) added 51 important runs for the third wicket pushed the opposition bowlers on the back-foot and denied them any further opportunities to continue to make inroads. Azam played the lead role in the partnership contributing 26 off 13 balls.

Balochistan were dealt with a blow earlier as Akif Javed had to walk off the field after slipping in his bowling stride. The left-arm quick bowled only 1.2 overs. Amad Butt and Khurram Shehzad picked up two wickets each for 26 and 37.

Earlier, Imamul Haq scored an unbeaten 60-ball 92 after Sarfaraz elected to bowl. Imam’s fruitful run in the tournament continued as he registered his third half-century in six matches and 18th overall in the format. The 24-year-old smashed 11 boundaries over the course of the innings in which he stitched crucial partnerships with Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Bismillah Khan.

Abdul Wahid, who was called-up in Balochistan’s First XI team following an impressive run in the Second XI National T20 Cup, scored 32 runs from 27 balls and struck three fours and a six.

It was an unbeaten 53-run from 21 balls stand between Imam and Bismillah, who smashed two fours and a six in his six-ball 16, that saw Balochistan post 173-3 as the batting side gathered 66 runs in the last five overs.

Scores in brief: Balochistan 173-3 in 20 overs (Imamul Haq 92 not out, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 32). Sindh 174-6 in 19.1 overs (Sarfaraz Ahmed 44, Asad Shafiq 30, Hassan Khan 28 not out, Azam Khan 27; Amad Butt 2-26, Khurram Shehzad 2-37). Players of the match: Imamul Haq (Balochistan) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (Sindh).