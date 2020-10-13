Naveed steers Hawks United to victory over Karachi Striker CC

KARACHI: Left-arm paceman Naveed Ahmed steered Hawks United to an eight-run victory over Karachi Striker Cricket Club in Second Corporate T20 League Cricket Tournament here at the Country Club Ground on Sunday.

Hawks United were all out for 150 in 19 overs with major contributions coming from Muhammad Talha (27 off 14) and M Mueed (21 off 14). Leg-spinner Talha Ahmed claimed three wickets for 27 in four overs, while Anis Paracha took two for 22.

Karachi Striker CC, in reply, managed 142 for eight wickets in 20 overs despite Anis scoring 28 off 20 and Arsalan ul Haque 26 off 18 as their innings was restricted by left-arm pacer Naveed, who captured three wickets for 21. M Shameel (2-22) was the other successful bowler.