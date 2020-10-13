close
Tue Oct 13, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2020

DG Sports reviews development schemes

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2020

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh visited Faisalabad Division and inspected various sports development schemes on Monday.

Aulakh examined work at Al-Fateh Sports Complex where Divisional Officer Sports Tariq Nazir and other officials briefed him about features of the sports facilities.

Talking on this occasion, Aulakh said there is plenty of sports talent in Faisalabad. “There should be regular sports competitions at divisional, district and tehsil levels,” he said. Aulakh directed the officials to complete sports development projects as early as possible.

