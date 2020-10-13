DG Sports reviews development schemes

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh visited Faisalabad Division and inspected various sports development schemes on Monday.

Aulakh examined work at Al-Fateh Sports Complex where Divisional Officer Sports Tariq Nazir and other officials briefed him about features of the sports facilities.

Talking on this occasion, Aulakh said there is plenty of sports talent in Faisalabad. “There should be regular sports competitions at divisional, district and tehsil levels,” he said. Aulakh directed the officials to complete sports development projects as early as possible.