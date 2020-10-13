Farhan eager to set 50 Guinness World Records

LAHORE: Breaking a Guinness World Record of an Indian player always provides immense pleasure and great amount of satisfaction, said Lahore-based Farhan Ayub, who has 21 Guinness World Records to his name, while talking to ‘The News’ on Monday.

"I would like to repeat this feat again and again," he said and added that he has broken several records of Indian professional martial arts players during his six-year career. “Though I’m not a professional martial arts player, even then I managed to smash Indian players’ records,” he said.

Farhan, 27, said creating Guinness World Records was his passion. "I want to win these laurels for the country till my last breath. I always want to see Pakistan’s flag high in the world and it’s my target to take my aggregate of Guinness World Records to 50,” he said.

Responding to a question about the toughest record of his career, Farhan said that "most no-handed kip ups in one minute" was the most difficult record. “You have to lift your whole body from back on the strength of your neck without touching hands on the surface," he said.

When asked about his trainer for rigorous physical workouts, Farhan said that top-level fitness and training are must for attempting a Guinness World Record but he had never hired a coach or trainer. “I always do my exercises by myself, sometimes at home, at other times on the roadside, a ground or a park without any coach or trainer,” he added.

Replying to a query about choosing a career in Guinness World Record instead of popular games like cricket, hockey and football, Farhan said he wanted a platform where he could prove his potential individually. “Guinness World Record provided me a befitting platform and I’m satisfied with this career,” he said.

Farhan said that he got huge inspiration from boxing legend Mohammad Ali, Mike Tyson and martial arts pioneer Bruce Lee. “I have read the life stories of these legends and found that they struggled a lot in their initial stages of life and career,” he said.

“I already have broken records of India, America, Germany, England, Italy and Japan and want to extend this list," he added. To a question about his next records, Farhan said that he has broken two more records of an American Ashrita Furman, the most spoons twisted in one minute and fastest time to twist 10 spoons. “Both records are pending on Guinness World Records official website and hopefully I will get a positive reply, most probably in late October or early November this year,” he said.