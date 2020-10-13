Shabbir clinches PGF Match Play Golf title

LAHORE: Muhammed Shabbir Iqbal of Islamabad overcame M Munir of Rawalpindi to bag Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Match Play Golf Championship 2020 title as the event concluded at the Royal Palm Golf Course on Sunday.

The final head-to-head match contested between Shabbir and Munir produced considerable interest and though expectations were that it will be hotly-contested, somehow the dominant tilt remained in favour of Shabbir throughout the 32 holes that the contest lasted.

Virtually flawless in his approach, Shabbir remained a likely winner as the battle of champions progressed. Through excellent hitting, crisp and accurate fairway shots and smooth and effective putting he kept the pressure on and ended victorious.

This was an event of national standing contested in the first two rounds on stroke play basis and then the top 16 performers in professional category and top 16 in amateur category faced each other in match play bouts which led to eliminations and produced two unbeaten ones in Professional Section and two in Amateur Section.

In amateur race they were Qasim Ali Khan and Salman Jehangir, both from Lahore Gymkhana. They faced each other in a 36-hole encounter on Sunday. The final did not go the full stretch of 36 holes as Salman developed blisters and conceded the final to Qasim after 18 holes. At the conclusion of the Championship Lt Gen (retd) Muzzamil Hussain, Chairman WAPDA, and Lt Gen (retd) Hilal Hussain, President Pakistan Golf Federation, awarded prizes to the winners.