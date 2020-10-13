Salim Malik’s appeal: Independent Adjudicator reserves verdict

LAHORE: Justice (Retd) Fazl-e-Miran Chauhan, Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Independent Adjudicator, has reserved the verdict in Salim Malik’s appeal against PCB and will announce it within 15 days.

Malik had appealed against the rejection of his answer to ICC’s transcript. In reply, PCB appointed an Independent Adjudicator to hear the appeal. After hearing both the parties, Chauhan reserved his verdict.

Talking to reporters after appearing before the panel, Malik shared ICC’s transcript. “ICC has clearly stated in the letter that the tape regarding the meeting was not reliable. This is what I had been saying,” he said. “After seeing ICC’s letter, I am confident that justice will be done and I will be able to resume cricket-related activities,” he added.