close
Tue Oct 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
October 13, 2020

Pope meets acquitted cardinal Pell

World

AFP
October 13, 2020

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis met on Monday with Australian Cardinal George Pell, who returned to Rome last month for the first time since being jailed -- and then acquitted -- on child sex abuse charges. The Argentine pontiff, a fierce defender of the presumption of innocence, held a private audience with Pell, the Vatican said, without providing any further details.

Latest News

More From World