Israel, UAE leaders hold phone talks

ABU DHABI: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan have spoken by phone to build on their countries’ normalisation accord, Sheikh Mohammed said in a tweet on Monday. In the call initiated by Netanyahu, the two leaders agreed the deal signed at the White House on September 15 "opens the way to a new era of cooperation", he wrote. Netanyahu, for his part, told the Israeli cabinet that he had spoken at the weekend with his "friend" Sheikh Mohammed, who is crown prince of Abu Dhabi and effective ruler.