UK police arrest 31 over child abuse

LONDON: Police in Britain said on Monday they had arrested 31 suspected online child abusers and seized more than 300 phones, laptops and other items during a recent week-long operation.

Officers from a unit dedicated to tackling online child sexual abuse and exploitation, which now features around 200 specialist officers, executed 91 search warrants during the operation across the British capital. The raids took place between September 28 and October 3, with 100 children "protected" as a result, London’s Metropolitan Police said.