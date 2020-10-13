Pope meets acquitted cardinal Pell

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis met on Monday with Australian Cardinal George Pell, who returned to Rome last month for the first time since being jailed -- and then acquitted -- on child sex abuse charges. The Argentine pontiff, a fierce defender of the presumption of innocence, held a private audience with Pell, the Vatican said, without providing any further details.