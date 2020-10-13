Letting virus run free is unethical: WHO

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Geneva: The World Health Organisation chief warned Monday against just allowing the new coronavirus to spread in the hope of achieving so-called herd immunity, saying it was "unethical". Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus cautioned against calls in some countries to let Covid-19 run its course until enough people develop the immunity needed to naturally halt its spread.