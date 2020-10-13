EU warns Turkey over ‘gas move’

Luxembourg: The EU’s diplomatic chief on Monday condemned Turkey’s decision to redeploy a research ship at the centre of an energy row with Greece, saying the bloc’s leaders would discuss it at a summit this week.

Turkey announced on Sunday that the Oruc Reis would carry out more exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, including south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo, prompting a furious response from Athens. The move threatens to reignite a row over gas exploration that saw the two Nato countries stage rival military drills in August in waters between Cyprus and the Greek island of Crete.