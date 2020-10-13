Fleeing Azerbaijanis haunted by shelling

Otuzikiler, Azerbaijan: The thunder of exploding shells rolled in from the Nagorno-Karabakh mountains as Gultekin Rakhimova washed three tiny shirts in a rusty bucket near a well.

The rugged-faced refugee’s three small children have not slept properly since everyone ran from the rockets that rained down on their houses on the Azerbaijani side of the frontline two weeks ago.

"They wake up and cry. They have nightmares because the dead come back in their dreams," the 42-year-old said while one of her boys tossed pebbles at a rooster on the grounds of their new home in a village grammar school.

"Psychologically, they are not in a very good state." Azerbaijan’s government has set up a web of refugee shelters around its frontier with the blood-soaked region it has been disputing with ethnic Armenians for generations.

The one Rakhimova fled to in the village of Otuzikiler when heavy fighting resumed on September 27 now houses 299 people and is full. They travelled the 20 kilometres by foot and by car in a steady stream while the fighting rumbled in the mountains overhead.

Some shells smashed into the surrounding apple orchards while others fell on their dusty road. Not everyone made it out alive. "The people on the road were dying," Fatma Suleymanova said while hanging freshly washed laundry on ropes tied to the goalposts of the school’s playground.

"Two of our neighbours were killed by a shell," the pensioner said. Everything from the Otuzikiler school’s field house to hallways and utility rooms have been transformed into living quarters crammed with simple cots.

Each one has a threadbare blanket but no pillow. One room the size of a small kitchen had four cots for a family of six. "We left all our belongings, everything that we need. Of course it’s difficult," Gultekin Rakhimova’s cousin Natavan Rakhimova said. "It’s a heavy burden."

The shelling echoing around them went quiet when the warring sides signed up to a humanitarian ceasefire in Moscow on Saturday. But it was only a brief lull that allowed some of the refugees to rush back to their homes and pick up what they could of their belongings before running back out again.