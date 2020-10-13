close
Tue Oct 13, 2020
AFP
October 13, 2020

AFP
October 13, 2020

PARIS: Astronomers have captured the moment a supermassive black hole shredded a star the size of our Sun, releasing images on Monday showing the devastating process in unprecedented detail.

Using telescopes from the European Southern Observatory (ESO), they were able to monitor light flaring from the process -- known as a tidal disruption event -- from a black hole just over 215 million light years from Earth.

