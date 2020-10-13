tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Astronomers have captured the moment a supermassive black hole shredded a star the size of our Sun, releasing images on Monday showing the devastating process in unprecedented detail.
Using telescopes from the European Southern Observatory (ESO), they were able to monitor light flaring from the process -- known as a tidal disruption event -- from a black hole just over 215 million light years from Earth.