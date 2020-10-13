Climate change spurs doubling of disasters: UN

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GENEVA: Climate change is largely to blame for a near doubling of natural disasters in the past 20 years, the United Nations said on Monday.
The UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction said 7,348 major disaster events had occurred between 2000 and 2019, claiming 1.23 lives, affecting 4.2 billion people and costing the global economy some $2.97 trillion.