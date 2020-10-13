close
Tue Oct 13, 2020
October 13, 2020

Climate change spurs doubling of disasters: UN

October 13, 2020

GENEVA: Climate change is largely to blame for a near doubling of natural disasters in the past 20 years, the United Nations said on Monday.

The UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction said 7,348 major disaster events had occurred between 2000 and 2019, claiming 1.23 lives, affecting 4.2 billion people and costing the global economy some $2.97 trillion.

