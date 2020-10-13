This past Sunday, on October 11, the world marked International Day of the Girl Child, with the theme: ‘My Voice, Our Equal Future’. And in today’s world it is most important to stress the need to talk to our girls and see what they see as challenges (of which I’m sure there are many). In Pakistan, while in education 21 percent of boys are out of school, this number rises to over 32 percent for girls of school-going age. This is due to parental interest in education, not to the accessibility of schools, especially in areas where it is not easy for girls to reach them. The same figures are true of mortality. While from birth to one year, the mortality rate is the same for both genders, from one to five years, it increases for girls.

The reality is that girls often do not receive the medical care they need in times of critical illness, and may be deprived of the same levels of nourishment and care at home. This is especially true when the mother herself is deprived of education and not empowered enough to take decisions regarding the family. The Edhi Foundation has also frequently reported that almost all the children abandoned in their cradles in Karachi and other cities are girls. Only a small number of boys are found in these cradles which have been put up for parents to abandon kids they do not want. This means that in so very many ways girls have no chance of reaching their potential from the very moment they are brought into this world.

We need to do a lot more to protect the girl child in Pakistan and ensure equal opportunities for her as well as protection from sexual harassment and other offences that can be committed against girls of all ages. Unfortunately, in a country where adult women still struggle to be heard, our girls are in the unenviable position of having to not only face the very patriarchal structures they have been born in but to do that while there is a legitimate sense of insecurity regarding their very survival. The Pakistani girl child needs better state efforts at ensuring education. She needs a legal system that will protect instead of shaming her. She needs a family system that does the same, and acts as protection and love instead of oppression and violence. She needs a healthcare system that does not discriminate against her. Our girl child needs a voice that will be heard for all of our equal future.