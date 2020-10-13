It is almost becoming impossible for most Pakistanis to afford electricity bills. This is the best time for the people to invest in solar energy. At present, shifting to solar energy is a bit expensive. However, the government can collaborate with private companies to provide solar panels to residential houses at affordable rates. This will help the government resolve the energy crisis.

The authorities should raise awareness among the people about how they can install solar panels. It is time the country invested in renewable energy.

Amir Sultan Rana

Lahore