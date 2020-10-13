close
Tue Oct 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 13, 2020

Solar panels

Newspost

 
October 13, 2020

It is almost becoming impossible for most Pakistanis to afford electricity bills. This is the best time for the people to invest in solar energy. At present, shifting to solar energy is a bit expensive. However, the government can collaborate with private companies to provide solar panels to residential houses at affordable rates. This will help the government resolve the energy crisis.

The authorities should raise awareness among the people about how they can install solar panels. It is time the country invested in renewable energy.

Amir Sultan Rana

Lahore

Latest News

More From Newspost