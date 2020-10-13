Waiting for chaos?

While addressing a ceremony organised by the Insaf Lawyers Forum (ILF), Prime Minister Imran Khan said, “I am democracy. I was elected after bagging the most votes in Pakistan”. He also added that opposition members “can do as many rallies” as they want but the moment they break the law, they “will go straight to jail”. I would like to add that a democrat always tries to resolve issues on a political platform by engaging his political opponents. He cannot think of using force against his political rivals as the use of force is exercised mainly in an autocratic regime. Democracy demands the ruler to sit with the disgruntled opposition and address their genuine grievances to run the democratic system smoothly and in a peaceful manner. Sending politicians to jail is not a quality of a democrat. It reflects a dictatorial mindset that prefers to settle problems by sheer force or violence. It is also important to highlight that in a democratic setup, the media is free to highlight the problems faced by the people. But in the Imran Khan-led government, discriminatory treatment is being meted out to media channels. Jang/Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was arrested in March, 2020 in a 34-year-old property case. The authorities haven’t produced any evidence against him. It seems that his arrest was an attempt to discourage media channels from criticising the government’s policies.

At present, the country needs unity and integrity as its economy is already in a bad shape and the poor are barely struggling under the burden of ever-increasing inflation. The prime minister needs to look into the factors that brought the country’s political situation to this point. Had he listened to the opposition’s problems in parliament, things would have been different today. Even now, it is not too late to contact the annoyed opposition, redress their grievances and convince them to shun the path of agitation. But if he is still reluctant and continues to intimidate and humiliate the opposition parties in public, the country will face a serious political crisis.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai