It’s not their job

The prime minister has asked Tiger Force volunteers to monitor prices of food items. We can only feel sorry for the poor understanding of simple economic problems and their solutions by our elected leaders. Prices are determined by demand and supply. The PM’s economic team should know that a few days back more than 270 trucks loaded with onions were awaiting clearance at the Torkham border and that only a few trucks managed to reach the outskirts of Peshawar. This should be sufficient evidence to indicate the fact that there are some forces that are manipulating supply to increase prices and exploit consumers. The PM should direct the relevant authorities to ensure that vegetable trucks are cleared within one hour of arrival at the border. Trucks carrying food items should also be exempted from toll charges. This will reduce cost and ensure that food items are available at lower prices.

Abdul Majeed

Islamabad