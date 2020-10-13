DTO urged to resolve SME issues

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) has invited the attention of the Director of Trade Associations (DTO) towards trade bodiesâ€™ neglect of SME members, a statement said on Monday.

UNISAME President Zulfikar Thaver said that the SME members are taken for granted and called associate members by some bodies although they pay the same membership fees. Their issues of finance, uninterrupted energy and duties on raw material are not fully advocated in forums, he added.

Thaver urged the DTO to make it mandatory for all trade bodies to set up SME desk to address their issues with full focus, as in most of the trade bodies almost 80 percent are SME members.

He also urged the DTO to make it compulsory for every trade body to have committees for trade information, arbitration and disputes, pricing, advocacy, technical upgradation, infrastructure, collective security in industrial areas, branding, image building and marketing support.