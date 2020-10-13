Byco partners with HBFC

KARACHI: Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited entered into an alliance with the House Building Finance Company Limited at a ceremony held at Byco’s head office in Karachi, a statement said on Monday.

Azfar Saeed Baig, Byco’s VP, AHR, and Faisal Murad, group head, Business and Operations, HBFC, signed the memorandum of understanding in the presence of senior executives from both the organisations.

Saeed said: “Byco’s greatest asset is its employees; their dreams and aspirations are shared by Byco. This partnership will enable Byco’s team to achieve their dream of home ownership.”

Under the MoU, Byco’s employees will be able to acquire their own home through mortgage finance facilities provided by HBFC. HBFC will provide Byco employees mortgage finance facilities across the country on preferential terms and conditions.