IMC releases sustainability report

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) has been striving to reduce the environmental burden attributed to automobiles, while developing measures towards a cleaner environment, the company said in its 5th sustainability report for the financial year 2019/20, released on Monday.

The company has aligned initiatives to address the environmental challenges defined under Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, which included rising CO2 emissions, the lack of recycling-based systems and increasing water discharge management, it added.

The report has been developed according to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, a widely recognised framework for sustainability reporting. It highlighted IMC’s contribution to different Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), addressing the global challenges, which are being faced today.