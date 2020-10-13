Rupee edges higher

KARACHI: The rupee closed slightly higher on Monday, aided by flat dollar demand from importers, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 163.81 against the dollar, compared with the previous closing of 163.83. However, in the open market, the local currency ended slightly lower at 164.20 against the dollar. It had settled at 164.10 on Friday.

Currency dealers said the rupee traded in t5he narrow range due to insignificant dollar demand from routine buyers. The currency traded in the band of 163.80 and 163.95 during the session.

“The dollar inflows available in the market are sufficient to meet importers’ demand,” a foreign exchange dealer said. “There is a demand-supply match in the market and until that is maintained, the rupee will remain stable. It looks like the local currency has achieved an equilibrium, the dealer added.

The rupee is gaining grounds on the back of smooth supply of the greenback. Remittances coming from the overseas Pakistani workers have increased supplies in the market. Data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan showed workers’ remittances rose 31 percent to $7.1 billion in the first three months of the current fiscal year.