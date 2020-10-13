Pakistan’s largest bike-maker goes solar

KARACHI: The largest motorcycle manufacturer in Pakistan, Atlas Honda, has received a nod from the regulator to setup solar power generation arrangements at its manufacturing site in Sheikupura.

Atlas Group’s subsidiary Atlas Energy would install solar generation facilities having a cumulative 2.5MW capacity for its motorcycle manufacturing plant in Sheikupura. The installed capacity was proposed after critically analysing the current load and future load projections of the site.

A large number of manufacturing and assembling units in the country were opting for renewable energy (captive) generation to secure uninterrupted supply and cut costs. Alpha Beta Core CEO Khurram Schehzad said many companies had installed captive power plants to secure uninterrupted power supply and ensure efficiencies. “Earlier, the captive generation was gas-based, but now the gas is a scarce and expensive commodity, so companies are opting for renewable captive generation.”

Several other companies and manufacturing concerns including P&G, Service Industries Limited, Kohinoor Textile Mills, Fauji Cement Company Eni, and DP World have installed solar power generation to meet their energy requirements. In addition to this, several others have entered into bulk power procurement agreements with alternate energy producers, while a large number of sugar millers have already setup biogas plants.

Khurram said gas shortage, lower costs and commitment to a clean environment were compelling companies to switch to alternate energy resources. “Captive renewable energy offers short-term as well as long-term efficiencies while being environment-friendly. Corporate sector should play a leading role in this transition.” Pakistan enjoys a geo-strategic advantage for producing abundant amounts of solar energy.

Hence, solar technology could save millions of dollars for the country’s economic growth, while also offering various ecological benefits.