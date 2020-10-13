CDWP approves 8 projects worth Rs36 billion, refers 7 to ECNEC

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on Monday approved eight projects worth Rs36 billion in a meeting, while referring seven projects worth Rs233.014 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for consideration.

The decisions were taken at a CDWP meeting chaired by Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission, Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan. Projects presented at the meeting were related to environment, physical planning, transport and communications, water resources and education.

Senior officials from the Planning Commission and federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from provincial governments participated through video conference.

Two projects related to Environment were presented in the meeting. The first project, “Sindh Resilience project PDMA Component Phase-II” worth Rs15,309.14 million, was referred to ECNEC. The project objective is to enhance resilience to nature disasters, including public health emergency response and resource management during public health emergencies. The second project, “Developing Revenue Linkage between Marmara Research Center, Turkey & Pakistan Metrological Department Pakistan” worth Rs168.308 million was approved by the CDWP.

Two projects related to physical planning were presented in the meeting. First project, “Solid Waste Emergency and Efficiency Project” worth Rs17,661 million was referred to ECNEC. The project would finance intervention in the immediate emergency response phase to mitigate high flooding risks linked to the 2020 monsoon and caused by accumulation of solid waste and sludge in Karachi, and in the second phase to improve solid waste management infrastructure to address flooding. The second project for the contraction of new building for Supreme Court Branch Registry at Karachi worth Rs4,423.04 million was approved in the meeting.

Under transport and communications-related projects, the CDWP approved “Widening and carpeting Bonni-Buzund-Torkhow Road (28km) District Chitral” worth Rs1,219.880 million and “Construction/up gradation of Dirgi Shahbozai to Taunsa Sharif Road” worth Rs8,943.544 million.

However, two position papers, “Construction of Gwadar Ratodero Road Project M-8” worth Rs38,026.28 million Up-gradation widening and Construction of Surab-Hoshab Road N-85” worth Rs28,823.549 million, were referred to ECNEC.

Three projects and one position paper presented under water resources were referred to the ECNEC. The projects were “Flood Protection Sector Project-III NFPP-IV” worth Rs95,980 million, “Sindh resilience Project for Strengthening Flood Embankments & Construction Small Dams includes System for Improving Resilience” worth Rs23,701.91 million, and “Construction of 100 Small Dams in Balochistan- Package-III” worth Rs8,877.283 million.

Ministry of Water Resources presented the position paper titled “Construction of 100 Small Dams in Balochistan” worth Rs13,512.725 million, which was also recommended to the ECNEC for approval.

Education projects, namely “Establishment of National Curriculum Council Secretariat” worth Rs425.10 million, “Establishment and Operation of Basic Education Community Schools in the Country” worth Rs7,701.757 million, and “Improving Human Development Indicators in Pakistan with focus on MDGs relating to Education and six EFA goals” worth Rs4,276.408 million were approved by the CDWP.