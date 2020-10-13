close
Tue Oct 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
October 13, 2020

‘Telecom sector can generate jobs’

Business

 
October 13, 2020

KARACHI: Telecommunication sector could produce abundant employment opportunities and promote business activities through innovative solutions, a statement quoted an official of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), as saying on Monday.

Exchanging views with a team of Mobilink’s Jazz Business during its visit to KCCI, KCCI President M Shariq Vohra underscored the need to make collective efforts so that the end-users, particularly those from the business and industrial community, could benefit from innovative solutions.

KCCI and Mobilink Jazz team also discussed salient features of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), which will soon be signed between the two organisations to enhance cooperation.

Latest News

More From Business