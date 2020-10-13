‘Telecom sector can generate jobs’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Telecommunication sector could produce abundant employment opportunities and promote business activities through innovative solutions, a statement quoted an official of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), as saying on Monday.
Exchanging views with a team of Mobilink’s Jazz Business during its visit to KCCI, KCCI President M Shariq Vohra underscored the need to make collective efforts so that the end-users, particularly those from the business and industrial community, could benefit from innovative solutions.
KCCI and Mobilink Jazz team also discussed salient features of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), which will soon be signed between the two organisations to enhance cooperation.