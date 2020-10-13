IMC releases sustainability report

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Indus Motor Company (IMC) has been striving to reduce the environmental burden attributed to automobiles, while developing measures towards a cleaner environment, the company said in its 5th sustainability report for the financial year 2019/20, released on Monday.
The company has aligned initiatives to address the environmental challenges defined under Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, which included rising CO2 emissions, the lack of recycling-based systems and increasing water discharge management, it added.
The report has been developed according to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, a widely recognised framework for sustainability reporting. It highlighted IMC’s contribution to different Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), addressing the global challenges, which are being faced today.