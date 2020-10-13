Rs33 billion markup subsidy unveiled for house financing

KARACHI: The government on Monday announced Rs33 billion as markup subsidy on house financing for the construction and purchase of new houses.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and government signed the memorandum of understanding for the facility.

“In line with its vision of providing affordable housing to the masses, government of Pakistan will be providing a markup subsidy facility for the construction and purchase of new houses,” the SBP said in a statement. “This facility will allow all individuals, who will be constructing or buying a new house for the first time, to avail bank’s financing at subsidized and affordable markup rates.”

The facility will be provided with the administrative support of the SBP as executing partner with the government and Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA).

Government allocated Rs 33 billion for payment of markup subsidy for financing over a period of 10 years and has assured continuity of the facility. The markup subsidy facility will be available through all banks and is divided in three tiers. Financing under tier-I is available for purchase of houses/apartments/flats of up to 5 marla or 125 square yards, with maximum covered area of 850 square feet and maximum price of Rs3.5 million, under NAPHDA projects. Maximum financing under the tier is Rs2.7 million with maximum tenor of up to 20 years. Banks will charge maximum markup rate of Karachi interbank offered rate plus 250 basis points. However, the government will provide markup subsidy to reduce borrowers’ rate to 5 percent for first five years and 7 percent for next five years.

Financing under tier-II is also for houses/apartments/flats up to 125 sq. yards with maximum covered area of 850 square feet and maximum price of Rs3.5 million. Maximum financing under the tier is Rs3 million with maximum tenor of up to 20 years. The tier facilitates construction or purchase of housing units by individuals and households who have not applied or qualified for NAPHDA projects. Banks will charge maximum markup rate of Kibor plus 400 basis points. However, subsidised rate for the borrowers for first 10 years under tier-2 is the same as that of tier-I.

The tier-III of the facility promotes affordable housing for middle-income families. The tier allows subsidised financing for construction or purchase of houses/apartments/flats of more than 125 square yards and up to 250 square yards with maximum covered area from 850 square feet to 1,100 square feet and maximum price of Rs6 million. Maximum financing under the tier is Rs5 million with maximum tenor of up to 20 years. Banks will charge maximum markup rate of Kibor plus 400 basis points. However, the government will provide markup subsidy to reduce borrowers’ rate to 7 percent for first five years and 9 percent for next five years.

“The introduction of the facility with supply of fresh housing units through concerted efforts of Naphda and other stakeholders will help transform Government’s vision into reality,” said the SBP.