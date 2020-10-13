Private security tents

A large number of heavily armed personal guards in tents occupy and encroach upon public spaces, footpaths and roads in DHA. The entire scene is a source of inconvenience and harassment for unarmed residents, especially women and children.

While the DHA administration monitors the smallest change inside a house, it looks the other way when it comes to these major violations.

Would it be too much to ask the relevant authorities to identify all homeowners who use areas outside their homes for placing containers and setting up tents for their armed private guards. In 2016, the Supreme Court ordered the DHA authorities to remove all security camps from outside houses without any discrimination. The authorities need to comply with the orders.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi