Beating Belgium proves England can match top sides: Marcus

LONDON: Marcus Rashford believes England’s Nations League victory over Belgium proved to the players they have what it takes to beat the top international sides.

The Three Lions came back from a goal down to beat Belgium – ranked number one in the world – 2-1. Rashford equalised from the penalty spot after his former Manchester United team-mate Romelu Lukaku had opened the scoring for the visitors at an empty Wembley with his spot-kick.

England were second best for periods of the match but emerged victorious courtesy of Mason Mount’s deflected strike just after the hour.

The result means Gareth Southgate’s side now sit top of Group A2 heading into Wednesday’s visit of Denmark and Rashford thinks beating the likes of Belgium gives added belief to the squad moving forward. “It is definitely a nice feeling,” he said.

“It is something we have had to prove to ourselves – that we can actually go on and beat these teams”. Rashford’s goal and the subsequent win ended a fine individual week for the 22-year-old, who was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Honours List for his efforts in helping secure free meals for vulnerable children during the coronavirus pandemic. Asked whether his goal was a good reply to detractors of his award who told the forward to concentrate solely on his football, Rashford replied: “For me it is just about doing as well as you can on the pitch.

“It comes down to just working hard, there are games when you don’t play as well as you want to like the first-half but we dug deep and found a way to win the game.”