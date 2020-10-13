Hamilton warns he will keep racing until he turns grey

NURBURGRING, Germany: Lewis Hamilton issued a clear warning to his rivals after his record-equalling 91st career win at the Eifel Grand Prix when he said he wants to keep chasing records until he turns grey.

The runaway series leader and six-time world champion equalled Michael Schumacher’s total of wins and moved closer to levelling him on seven drivers’ titles with his victory at the Nurburgring on Sunday.

It was his first win at the circuit for Mercedes and the team’s first triumph at the historic venue since Juan-Manuel Fangio´s victory in 1954. “Of course, I can set goals and I will continue to charge on and see what is possible,” said Hamilton. “I love the sport - the smell of it, the whole aura and atmosphere it creates - and it is going to be difficult to let it go.

“While I am older now than these guys, I feel as young as them in spirit. That will change when I start seeking grey hairs, but for now I am good.” Hamilton achieved his landmark win after 260 races while Schumacher, whose 21-year-old racer son Mick gave him one of his father’s helmets to mark his achievement, raced in 246.