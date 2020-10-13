American duo win Nobel Economics Prize for work on auctions

STOCKHOLM: US economists Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson won the Nobel Economics Prize on Monday for work on commercial auctions, including for goods and services difficult to sell in traditional ways such as radio frequencies, the Nobel Committee said.

The duo was honoured “for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats,” the jury said. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences noted that the discoveries by Milgrom, 72, and Wilson, 83, “have benefitted sellers, buyers and taxpayers around the world,” it said in

a statement. Wilson, a professor at Stanford in the US, was spotlighted for developing a theory for auctions with a common value, “a value which is uncertain beforehand but, in the end, is the same for everyone,” according to the academy.

Wilson’s work showed why rational bidders tend to bid under their own estimate of the worth due to worries over the “winner’s curse,” or winning the auction but paying too much.Milgrom, also at Stanford, then came up with a more general theory of auctions, by analysing bidding strategies in different auction forms.

The winners will share the prize sum of 10 million Swedish kronor (about $1.1 million, 950,000 euros). Last year the honour went to French-American Esther Duflo, Indian-born Abhijit Banerjee of the US, and American Michael Kremer for their experimental work on alleviating poverty.