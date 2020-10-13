Key suspect in motorway gang rape arrested

LAHORE: The prime suspect in the Lahore motorway gang rape case, Abid Malhi, had been arrested from Faisalabad, Geo News reported on Monday.According to police, Abid was being brought to Lahore from Faisalabad where his DNA test would be taken. The other suspect, Shafqat, who also allegedly raped the woman, is in jail on judicial remand.

The IB, Special Branch of the police and other agencies had done a recce of the suspect and tipped off Punjab Police about the whereabouts of Malhi. The suspect’s DNA test had been obtained thrice from the motorway rape victim’s samples. However, once more his DNA test will be taken and matched with the samples before any formal proceedings begin against him. The prime suspect had managed to evade arrest four times.