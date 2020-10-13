Remittances rise to $2.3bn in Sept: PM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday the country’s remittances from overseas Pakistanis jumped to $2.3 billion in September, terming it “good news for economy” despite the Covid-19 situation.
“Alhamdulillah, remittances from our hardworking overseas Pakistanis rose to $2.3 bn in Sept 2020, 31% higher than last Sept & 9% higher than August 2020,” the Prime Minister tweeted. Khan mentioned that this was the fourth consecutive month with remittances remaining high above $2 billion.