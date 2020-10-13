close
Tue Oct 13, 2020
October 13, 2020

Remittances rise to $2.3bn in Sept: PM

October 13, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday the country’s remittances from overseas Pakistanis jumped to $2.3 billion in September, terming it “good news for economy” despite the Covid-19 situation.

“Alhamdulillah, remittances from our hardworking overseas Pakistanis rose to $2.3 bn in Sept 2020, 31% higher than last Sept & 9% higher than August 2020,” the Prime Minister tweeted. Khan mentioned that this was the fourth consecutive month with remittances remaining high above $2 billion.

