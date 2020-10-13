‘Most A-level, GCSE exams to be delayed by 3 weeks in 2021’

LONDON: Most A-level and GCSE exams in England will be delayed by three weeks next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has said.

The 2021 exams will go ahead, but the majority of tests will be pushed back to give pupils more time to catch up on their learning following school closures.

The exams, which usually begin in May, will be delayed to June and July – apart from the English and maths GCSEs which will take place before the half-term.GCSE and A-level results will be given out to students in the same week in August following the change, Williamson announced.

It comes after education unions warned last week that moving the timing of exams back slightly was unlikely to make any significant difference to the varied learning experiences students have had this year.