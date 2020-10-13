Man admits stabbing prayer leader in London mosque attack

LONDON: A 30-year-old man has pleaded guilty to stabbing a prayer leader with a kitchen knife at a mosque in London.Daniel Horton pleaded guilty to one count of grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article when he appeared via video-link for a hearing at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Monday. The stabbing took place at London Central Mosque in Regent’s Park on February 20.

Victim Raafat Maglad, 70, was treated in hospital for his injuries, which included a 0.6in (1.5cm) injury to his neck. Maglad, known as the muezzin – the person who makes the call to prayer – returned to the mosque for Friday prayers less than 24 hours after the attack.

The court was previously told that the victim and defendant were known to each other because Horton, who was homeless at the time, had been attending the mosque for a number of years. Judge Deborah Taylor ordered that Horton will be sentenced at the same court on November 16.