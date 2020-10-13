Asim Bajwa quits as PM’s aide on information

ISLAMABAD: China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Monday Prime Minister Imran Khan had accepted his resignation from his additional portfolio of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting.

“I requested the honourable Prime Minister to relinquish me from the additional portfolio of SAPM on Info and Broadcasting. He very kindly approved my request,” Bajwa said in a tweet.However, Lt-Gen (retd) Asim Bajwa will continue working as Chairman of the CPEC Authority. About a month ago, Prime Minister Khan had refused to accept Bajwa’s resignation after the latter offered to step down following a story alleging that his family had a largestake in several international businesses and had considerable assets abroad.

The Prime Minister’s Office had announced that the resignation notice had been received but the Premier turned it down. Khan was quoted as saying that he was satisfied with the clarification Bajwa had provided about his personal finances and business in response to the news story.

Prime Minister Khan had appointed Bajwa as SAPM on Information and Broadcasting along with Federal Minister for Information Shibli Faraz in April this year in place of Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.