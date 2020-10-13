Govt will be sent packing a lot sooner than January: Maryam

LAHORE: A confident PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said on Monday the PTI-led government would go home before January, a few days before the Opposition holds its first power show in a campaign aimed to oust the government, Geo News reported.

Maryam lashed out at the government, saying the PML-N had not been subjected to such atrocities even when retired General Musharraf was in power and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was in exile. “I don’t even recognise this a government,” she said. “This government does not deserve to be called a government.”

Maryam said the incumbent government was neither constitutional in spirit nor did it have any legal basis. Referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan as a “handpicked” person, she said he did not care about the people. “The handpicked one is only concerned with himself and always wants to silence his opponents,” she said. “The handpicked one does not concern himself with the masses.”

She said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was the need of the hour and had been established as a result of pressure from the masses against the measures of those in power. Reiterating her stance that there was no division within the PML-N, Maryam said the party president Shahbaz Sharif “had a different approach” and that had been the case since a while.

“Shahbaz Sharif is like a father to me, I do not see himer,” she said. “There is no rift within the PML-N, the entire party stands behind Nawaz Sharif.”The PML-N vice president rejected allegations that her father, Nawaz Sharif, was a traitor. She said the questions he was asking need to be answered. “Mian Sahab’s narrative is exactly the same as Quaid-e-Azam’s narrative,” she said.

Talking about Nawaz’s health, Maryam said her father would return to the country after his heart surgery and if his doctors allowed him to. “Nawaz could not have been treated in any hospital in Pakistan,” she said.

She shared her thoughts on the FIR registered against the PML-N leadership, criticising the move to include Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Farooq Haider’s name in it.