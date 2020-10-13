SC issues notice to PM for attending Insaf Lawyers event

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan for “attending a ceremony organised by a political party”.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan took votes from the entire country; he is Prime Minister of the entire country, not of a particular group or party,” Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who heard the matter, said in the notice.

The apex court also issued notice to Attorney General Barrister Khalid Jawed Khan for assistance in this regard.Justice Isa also expressed his displeasure with the Advocate General of Punjab Ahmed Awais Advocate for skipping a case hearing to attend the Insaf Lawyers Forum programme, which was organised at Islamabad’s Convention Centre last Friday.

“How did a political party use a government building for its event? Can the in-charge of the Convention Centre inform the court whether a fee was paid to book the venue,” he asked during the hearing.

“Does the office of the Prime Minister allow that they associate themselves with a particular party? Did he [Imran Khan] attend the event as the Prime Minister,” Justice Isa asked Additional Advocate General (AAG) Punjab Qasim Chohan.

Instead of discharging his professional duties, the Advocate General Punjab was attending an event organised by a political party, he continued. “Can a judge be allowed to attend an event organised by the panel of a political party? Can a judge do this… what does the law say about this,” Justice Isa asked.

AAG Chohan said the Advocate General attended the event because it was organised by lawyers. He argued that every political party had its own wing, adding Article 17 of the Constitution allowed holding of such gatherings.

Justice Isa said it would have been better if the ceremony was held at some hotel or private place, adding the revenue of the tax payers was used for holding this ceremony. Justice Isa said he was referring the matter to Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed for suo motu notice, and subsequently the court order was forwarded to Justice Ahmed to form a bench over the matter.

“Prima facie it seems the Advocate General Punjab is not fit to work in the province’s interests,” the court said in its notice. The court should be assisted in answering the question whetherthe Prime Minister should have attended such an event, it said, adding: “Does the Prime Minister’s oath and the law provide for him to do so.”

Subsequently, the apex court issued notices to the Prime Minister, the Attorney General, the Advocate General Punjab and the Islamabad administration. It also summoned the Vice Chairman of Pakistan Bar Council Abid Saqi Advocate and the President of Supreme Court Bar Association Syed Qalbe Hassan Advocate. The notices were also issued to all the advocates general of the provinces and the ministries concerned.