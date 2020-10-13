18kg hashish seized, two arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRANSHAH: Police on Monday seized 18kg hashish and arrested two drug peddlers in the limits of Mir Ali Police Station in North Waziristan tribal district.
A statement from the office of District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur stated that hashish was being taken to Spin Waam area in a car. The police registered a case against the accused who were two in number.