PPP MPA Nighat Orakzai confronts KP Governor Shah Farman

PESHAWAR: A confrontation has started between the combative lawmaker Nighat Orakzai and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman even though the former is her usual fiery self and the latter declining to respond publicly to her accusations.

Before becoming the governor, Shah Farman was a provincial minister and a frequent guest on TV talks shows defending ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He was articulate as the information minister and perhaps as combative as Nighat Orakzai, but now as the governor he is careful and restrained in his utterances whenever he speaks at events. Nighat Orakzai, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) belonging to Peshawar, is one of the most vocal lawmakers.

She is frequently involved in brawls with MPAs from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and also the Speaker, Mushtaq Ghani. As she was an MPA earlier also, she had numerous altercations with the previous speakers and deputy speakers as well. She has changed parties but her temperament hasn’t changed or mellowed.

Recently, she tried to commit self-immolation outside the offices of the Inspector General of Police, Sanaullah Abbasi, in Peshawar by sprinkling petrol on her body as a mark of protest.

By selecting this place for self-immolation, she said she wanted to register her protest against the IGP and his force for getting influenced by the governor and failing to take action against land-grabbers. Though Nighat Orakzai had threatened to next attempt self-immolation outside the Governor’s House, instead she held a press conference in the company of her relatives, including former ambassador Umar Alisherzai, to make serious allegations against Governor Shah Farman.

Accusing the governor of backing land grabbers, she said her family had purchased land from one Bahadur Khan in 1957 but Misri Khan, a front-man of Shah Farman had occupied it for the last eight years.

Nighat Orakzai said she survived two attempts on her life, adding the governor would be responsible in case of any harm to her or her family members. “I have been in politics for 20 years but did not approach any police officer for personal gains,” she added, demanding an impartial inquiry into the land case.

Earlier, police sources had alleged that she wanted posting of a police officer of her choice in her area. The MPA said that she had submitted 180 questions on the issues and problems in erstwhile Fata, which infuriated the governor.

She alleged that the governor misappropriated millions of rupees meant for the wellbeing of tribal people. However, she didn’t provide any evidence to back her allegations.