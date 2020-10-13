Killers of two people arrested

PESHAWAR: The local police during an action arrested the alleged killers of two people during a robbery last month.

Superintendent of Police Cantt, Hassan Jehangir, told reporters that two people Arshad and Mangal were killed by unidentified robbers last month. The official said police during investigation arrested the two accused Nauman and Mohammad Wali who had killed the two persons during the robbery. He said the weapons of offence were also recovered. Meanwhile, police arrested an accused allegedly involved in the kidnapping a citizen over a money dispute last year. The officials said accused Zabit Khan had kidnapped Amanullah.