Local politicians flay govt for price-hike, unemployment

TAKHTBHAI: The local leaders of almost all the political parties on Monday flayed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for flour and sugar crisis and unbridled price-hike and unemployment in the country.

Speaking to media at the Takhtbhai Press Club here, Maulana Muhammad Qasim of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Aurangzeb Khan of the Pakistan People’s Party, Muhammad Ayub Khan Yousafzai of Awami National Party, Abdurazzaq Mastkhel of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Maulana Qaiseruddin and others said that the PTI government had failed on all fronts and now it was the need of the time to send it home. They believed the government was involved in nepotism as every matter was being handed over to the Tiger Force instead of relevant departments to resolve certain issues like price-hike, unemployment and flour and sugar shortage. The local politicians said that flour, sugar and other daily use items were not available at the Utility Stores and people were tired of visiting these outlets to get necessary goods at reasonable rates.

They said that all the opposition parties had united and the rulers had now no other option but to quit the government. The local politicians said that National Accountability Bureau was being used to scuttle the Pakistan Democratic Movement scheduled campaign against government which, they alleged, had come into power through a rigged election.