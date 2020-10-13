Traders arrested for overcharging

On the directives of the provincial government and district administration, Food Department staff raided flourmills, flour dealers, fruit and vegetable shops, grocery stores and fish shops and arrested several traders for overcharging customers.

They also imposed fines on several traders and suspended the quota of one flourmill. The raids were conducted following the directions of Chief Secretary Kazim Niaz to the secretary food and commissioners. Additional Deputy Commissioner Ms Wazir and District Food Controller Sher Fayyaz Khan also attended the bidding process in the fruit and vegetable market early in the morning and monitored price fixation. Later, the officials raided shops and arrested traders for overcharging and also fined them.