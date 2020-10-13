Four Afghan nationals arrested for human trafficking

NOWSHERA: The police have arrested four Afghan nationals involved in human trafficking in the limits of Akora Khattak Police Station.

The police also registered cases against the accused identified Izatullah, Zakaullah, Sunnatullah and Murad Muhammad for human trafficking and keeping the children in habeas corpus. Cops said that 10 children were trafficked from Badakhshan province of Afghanistan into Pakistan some two and a half months ago and then kept in illegal detention. The Peshawar High Court had earlier ordered the relevant authorities to arrest the human traffickers and produce them along with all the evidence and documents in the court. The court also ordered Muhammad Mail Haideri, the second secretary in Afghan Consulate in Peshawar, to furnish documents and proofs of the handover of children to their parents and produce them in the high court on November 2. The trafficked children were identified as Nazar Khuda, Sharafuddin, Noorul Huda, Naqeebullah, Muhammad Rasan, Samiullah, Sohrab, Abdul Khair, Muhammad Atta and Fathuddin. They were handed over to Afghan Consulate General in Peshawar as per the court orders.

It may be mentioned here that 10 children were smuggled from Afghanistan into Pakistan via Spin Boldak-Chaman Pak-Afghan border and came to Nowshera by train. The children were then taken to Afghan Refugee Camp in Akora Khattak and kept in illegal detention.