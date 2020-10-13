IGP wants drive against smuggling, narcotics expedited

PESHAWAR: KP Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi has directed police officials to speed up the campaign against smuggling and narcotics.

He issued the instructions to all Regional Police Officers (RPOs) in a video link conference from Central Police Office Peshawar. District Police Officers from Khyber, Kurram and Orakzai participated in the moot. All RPOs briefed the IGP about the preventive measures adopted against smuggling goods such as non-Customs paid vehicles, foreign cloths, spare-parts and narcotics dealers along with the future plan of action. They informed the IGP about the already established police barricades as well as the new steps to be put in place against smuggling and narcotics. The police chief was updated on the recovery and cases registered in this connection.

The IGP sensitized the officials by saying that smuggling was a major cause of the weakening of the economy while narcotics badly affected the young generation. He directed them to tighten the noose around the smugglers, poppy cultivators, narcotics sellers as per the essence of the law of the land and go after such elements effectively.

It may be recalled that KP Police during the current year have recovered contraband items worth Rs 843,935,180. These included non-Customs paid vehicles, imported cloths, vehicles spare-parts, mobile phones and food items, etc. Narcotics were seized which included 15,170.234 kg charas, 1,019.2 kg opium, 812.839 kg heroin, 150.896 kg ice (methamphetamine) drugs and 31,470 bottles, 4m908 litres of liquor.