Arrest of Editor-in-Chief flayed

PESHAWAR: The members of the journalist community on Monday flayed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for victimizing the Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and called for his release.

They gathered outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV in the Khyber Super Market to express anger at the long detention of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who headed the largest media group of the country. Led by a senior journalist and former general secretary of the Peshawar Press Club, Yousaf Ali, the protesters had banners and placards. These were inscribed with slogans and demanded the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Yousaf Ali, Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Ansar Abbas, Gohar Ali, Gulzar Khan, Imdad Ali Qazalbash, Rasool Dawar and others.

They were critical of the PTI government for going after the Jang Media Group and Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman to discourage independent journalism. The speakers deplored that the Jang Group chief had been behind bars for the last 215 days in 34 years-old case which was sheer victimisation.

They flayed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for victimising opposition political parties and the independent media while ignoring mega corruption scandals at the same time. The protesters said the NAB could not take any action over the massive corruption scams because these were allegedly linked to the ruling PTI members.

They pointed out to the wheat flour, sugar, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit Project scandals which still awaited any action by the anti-graft watchdog. The speakers asked the apex court of the country to provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who had been under detention since March 12 of this year.